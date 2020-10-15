Extremely heavy rain warning for parts of west coast today

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 08:16 IST

There is warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, measuring more than 20 centimetres (cm), over Konkan, Goa, parts of coastal Karnataka, central Maharashtra and south Gujarat for Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The depression over north interior Karnataka and adjoining areas of Maharashtra has moved west-north-westwards and has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over south-central Maharashtra.

The depression is likely to intensify following its merger with the Arabian Sea.It is likely to move west-north-westwards and emerge into east-central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast on Friday (October 16) morning. The depression is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea off Maharashtra towards south Gujarat coasts.

Gradually, it will move west-north-westwards and intensify further.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts between Friday and Sunday (October 16 to 18).

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from Friday onwards for the next three days.

Flash floods, water logging, and disruption of traffic are likely to occur in areas that will experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Mumbai’s Colaba and Santracruz recorded 107 millimetres (mm) and 82.5 mm of rainfall, respectively, on Wednesday. The other parts of Maharashtra also recorded very heavy rainfall. Mahabaleshwar recorded 118 mm, Chinchwad (113 mm), and Magarpatta (131.5 mm).

Between October 1 and October 14, the country has recorded 6% of excess rainfall.

Officially, the monsoon season comes to an end on September 30, but it hasn’t withdrawn yet, according to IMD.

The withdrawal of monsoon is stalled because of intense rainfall associated with a depression that has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

So far, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yaman, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh have recorded excess rainfall -- 60% or more than normal -- in October.

Usually, monsoon is expected to withdraw completely from the country by October 15.