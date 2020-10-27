e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits: Read full statement

Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits: Read full statement

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:49 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
         

Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits after row over regulating political content.

Her resignation came about two-and-a-half-months after she first shot into the limelight due to the allegations of opposing enforcement of hate-speech rules in the country.

Here is the full text of her statement:

I have decided to step down from Facebook after long service to its mission of connecting people and building communities to pursue my personal interest in public service.

When I joined Facebook in 2011, internet growth in the country was woefully low and I often wondered how social and economic asymmetries will be addressed.

We were a small unlisted startup back then guided only by our mission and purpose to connect people in India. After nine long years, I feel that the mission has largely been met. There is an enormous amount I have learnt from incredibly smart and talented people in the company, particularly form people on the policy team. This is a special company and a special group of people.

Thank you, Mark for creating something beautiful for the world. I hope I have served you and the company well.

I know we will be in touch on Facebook.

tags
top news
Covid-19 antibody response wanes over time: UK study
Covid-19 antibody response wanes over time: UK study
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Saha, Warner off to superb start against DC
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Saha, Warner off to superb start against DC
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In