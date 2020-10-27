Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits: Read full statement

india

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:49 IST

Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits after row over regulating political content.

Her resignation came about two-and-a-half-months after she first shot into the limelight due to the allegations of opposing enforcement of hate-speech rules in the country.

Here is the full text of her statement:

I have decided to step down from Facebook after long service to its mission of connecting people and building communities to pursue my personal interest in public service.

When I joined Facebook in 2011, internet growth in the country was woefully low and I often wondered how social and economic asymmetries will be addressed.

We were a small unlisted startup back then guided only by our mission and purpose to connect people in India. After nine long years, I feel that the mission has largely been met. There is an enormous amount I have learnt from incredibly smart and talented people in the company, particularly form people on the policy team. This is a special company and a special group of people.

Thank you, Mark for creating something beautiful for the world. I hope I have served you and the company well.

I know we will be in touch on Facebook.