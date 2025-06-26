Fake deaths and SEO ads: How Delhi gang duped hundreds of US, UK fliers over flight bookings and cancellations

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered a cyber fraud racket that duped foreign nationals—mostly from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada—by exploiting airline refund systems through forged documents, including fake death certificates. The fraudsters digital marketing tools, including search engine optimisation (SEO), social media promotions, and online advertising, to push fraudulent flight booking and cancellation services higher in search results.(Representative image)

The scam was allegedly run by AVS Holidays, a company based in Kirti Nagar, Delhi, under the guise of a legitimate travel agency.

The key accused, Akshay Sharma, has been arrested, and several digital devices and counterfeit documents were seized during the raid conducted on June 24.

How the fraud was executed

According to the police, the accused used digital marketing tools, including search engine optimisation (SEO), social media promotions, and online advertising, to push fraudulent flight booking and cancellation services higher in search results.

“These advertisements were strategically designed to appear above legitimate service providers on search results,” police said in a press release cited by ANI.

When an individual would engage with the fake ads, the scammers would collect sensitive financial information, including card numbers and CVVs, under the guise of booking assistance.

After booking tickets in the victims' names, the syndicate would cancel them without their knowledge. They impersonated customers and submitted forged documents—such as fake medical and death certificates—to airlines, claiming refunds for the full ticket amount.

These fraudulent refunds were either partially returned to the victims, after deducting invented cancellation fees, or not refunded at all. “Preliminary forensic analysis of seized electronic devices has revealed hundreds of forged documents were used to facilitate these fraudulent claims,” an official said.

Accused confessed to running fake call centres

During interrogation, prime accused Akshay Sharma admitted to running fraudulent call centres under the front of a travel agency for several years. “He admitted to orchestrating a scheme that primarily targeted US and other foreign nationals by posing as an authorized flight booking agency," cops said.

The accused also confessed to setting up a systematic operation to exploit the vulnerabilities in airline refund systems by forging documents and manipulating communications.

An FIR under multiple sections of the IT Act has been registered at the special cell police station.

Further investigation is ongoing to trace Sharma’s accomplices and map the full extent of the scam.

