e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Families can perform last rites of Covid-19 victims: Calcutta high court

Families can perform last rites of Covid-19 victims: Calcutta high court

The bodies shall be handed over to the families only if post mortem examination is not required, the judges said.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
In case there is nobody to claim a body, it should be cremated or buried with dignity at the state expense, the order said.
In case there is nobody to claim a body, it should be cremated or buried with dignity at the state expense, the order said. (REUTERS)
         

Bodies of Covid-19 patients shall be handed over to relatives of the deceased for completion of last rites following safety precautions, ruled the Calcutta high court on Wednesday.

The petitioner, Vineet Ruia, had told the court that bodies of Covid-19 patients were being “disposed of by the administration unceremoniously and in an undignified manner without showing even a resemblance of respect to the mortal remains of the dead person”.

Families were not being allowed to perform last rites or see the bodies to pay their last respects, the petitioner had said.

After hearing the plea, chief justice TB Radhakrishnan and justice Arijit Banerjee laid down nine guidelines for the government to follow.

The bodies shall be handed over to the families only if post mortem examination is not required, the judges said. They also said that the bodies have to be taken from hospitals to cremation or burial grounds without any stopover.

In case there is nobody to claim a body, it should be cremated or buried with dignity at the state expense, the order said.

In its order, the court said that after completion of hospital formalities, a body should be secured in a body bag, the face-end of which should be preferably transparent and the exterior of which should be sanitised to eliminate/minimise the risk of people carrying it getting infected.

People handling the body should wear gloves and masks and PPE suits if possible, said the order, adding that the same rules would apply to the staff at the crematorium or burial ground. The hearse has to be sanitised too.

The face-end of the body bag may be unzipped by the staff at the crematorium/burial ground “to allow the relatives to see the body for the last time,” said the order.

“At that time, religious rituals, such as reading from religious scripts, sprinkling holy water, offering grains and such other last rites that do not require touching of the body should be allowed,” the judges said.

Since the bodies are being handled by state government personnel following guidelines issued by the Union health ministry on March 15 and a notification by the state government on June 6, the court heard both the Centre and the state before passing the order on Wednesday.

There have been nine hearings since June 5. The Centre was represented by three lawyers while the West Bengal government was represented by advocate general Kishore Dutta and three lawyers.

The petitioner had also said that the state government was not properly recording deaths and was not announcing the names of deceased patients. The court observed that it was satisfied with the measures taken by the state.

tags
top news
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
‘Over 5k Indians died in West, East Asian nations amid pandemic’: Govt
‘Over 5k Indians died in West, East Asian nations amid pandemic’: Govt
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In