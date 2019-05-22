Faridkot inspector killed self after disposing of youth’s body

In a sensational twist to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) inspector Narinder Singh’s alleged suicide, the Faridkot police on Tuesday said that he took his life after “illegally” disposing of body of a 24-year-old man who allegedly committed suicide in police custody.

The district police said Narinder disposed of the body of Mukstar resident Jaspal Singh, who was picked up by the police following a complaint and committed suicide in custody on Sunday morning.

A few hours later, Narinder, in-charge of CIA staff in Faridkot, died of an AK-47 wound under mysterious circumstances in his office. A case has been registered against Narinder under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) 342 (wrongful confinement) 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Faridkot Sadar police station. Jaspal was arrested by the CIA inspector and two other officials from a gurdwara at Rattirori village in Faridkot.

Narrating the sequence, senior superintendent of police Rajbachan Singh said the control room got information from Paramjit Singh of Rattirori that three persons armed with weapons were lodged at gurdwara along with stolen vehicles. On being informed by the duty officer, Narinder raided the premises, arrested Jaspal Singh from the spot and brought him to CIA staff police station for verification, he said.

“Investigation has revealed that Jaspal was found hanging inside the lockup and it seems he committed suicide but we are not ruling out other possibilities. CCTV footage of the police station and statements have confirmed that Narinder took away Jaspal’s body in his official vehicle and disposed it. We have not been able to recover the body,” he said.

The police are looking for the two officials who had accompanied the CIA inspector during the raid. A special investigation team has been formed under SP (investigation) Sewa Singh Malhi to probe the case.

First Published: May 22, 2019 02:25 IST