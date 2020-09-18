e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab from September 24

Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab from September 24

Farmers in both Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the bills for weeks now, arguing that these legislations would lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 08:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Patiala: Members of various farmer organisations hold a protest against the Central Government over agriculture-related ordinances, in Patiala, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Members of various farmer organisations hold a protest against the Central Government over agriculture-related ordinances, in Patiala, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)
         

Farmers in Punjab will protest against the central government’s three farm-related bills by staging a three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation across the state from September 24-26, a farmers’ body has announced.

“We have decided to hold a rail roko agitation from September 24 to 26 in the state against the farm bills,” Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said.

Already, different farmer organisations in Punjab have given a call for a ‘bandh’ in protest against the three farm bills. The farmers argue that the legislations would lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ‘mercy’ of big corporates.

The government, however, says that the bills will help farmers across the country get a better market for their price and produce.

Nevertheless, farmers in both Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the legislations for weeks now. On September 10, protesting farmers were lathicharged in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and union minister of food processing industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet as a mark of protest against the bills. The party, however, will continue to support the government from the outside.

Badal was the only SAD representative in the Modi government. The party from Punjab is the oldest ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre.

While one of the three bills- -the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020- -was passed on Tuesday, two others were passed by the Lok Sabha onThursday, with the SAD voting against them.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In