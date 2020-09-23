Farm bills: Protests in Panipat, Ambala; Haryana Police use water cannon

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:34 IST

The Haryana Police on Wednesday used water cannons at several locations where the protests are being carried out against farm bills recently passed by Parliament.

Several Opposition parties along with farmers have taken to street across the country to protest against the two bills.

In Haryana’s Ambala, the police used water cannon against Lok Insaaf Party workers, who were taking out a bike rally from Punjab to Delhi to protest against the farm reform bills. The police resorted to using water cannons after party workers tried to jump over barricades placed at Shambhu village on the inter-state border near Ambala, according to reports.

The police had warned the party workers to not cross the barricades and also denied them permission for movement of large group in the wake of restrictions placed across state over rising Covid-19 cases.

“We want to raise our voice against the anti-farmer bills,” LIP leader Simarjeet Singh Bains told reporters at the Shambhu border, as quoted by PTI.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police had stopped a tractor rally, which was being carried out by Haryana Youth Congress.

The Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed two key farm bills - Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

During the farm bills debate, the house witnessed a lot of ruckus and uproar as several Opposition parties raised strong objection.

On Tuesday, the Opposition boycotted Parliament over Centre’s refusal to accept its demand for withdrawal of farm bills. The Congress party has also called for a nationwide agitation on September 24.