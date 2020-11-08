e-paper
Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
Farmer found hanging, family hacked to death in Bengal village

Police suspect after preliminary investigation that the farmer, who was suffering from cancer, killed all members of his family before hanging himself.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 13:10 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Local people told the police that the farmer recently went to Chennai for treatment and had borrowed money from people.
Local people told the police that the farmer recently went to Chennai for treatment and had borrowed money from people. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The body of a 32-year-old farmer was found hanging by the neck while his mother, wife and two minor daughters were hacked to death inside their home at Jamalpur village in South Dinajpur district in north Bengal on Sunday morning.

Police suspect after preliminary investigation that the farmer, who was suffering from cancer, killed all members of his family before hanging himself.

Debarshi Dutta, superintendent of police, South Dinajpur district, said, “Prima facie it appears that he killed the others and committed suicide. However detailed investigation is going on to explore all angles. The police team found that the two women and the minor girls had deep injuries inflicted by sharp weapon. The farmer was hanging by the neck.”

The bodies of the farmer’s mother, 60, his wife Mallika, 32, and two daughters --- one 10 years old and the other 7 years old --- were found in two separate rooms. Relatives of the family live close to the house but nobody claimed to have heard anyone shouting or crying for help.

Local people told the police that the farmer recently went to Chennai for treatment and had borrowed money from people.

A former gram panchayat member said, “He was suffering from cancer and was depressed.”

“The family owned only five bighas of land. It was difficult for him to sustain his family and meet the expenses of his treatment,” said a neighbour.

