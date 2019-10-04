Farmer’s suicide in Karnataka draw sharp responses over relief delay

india

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:03 IST

A farmer in Karnataka’s Chickamagaluru allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday as he had not received relief after part of his four-acre coffee plantation was destroyed in the heavy rains that lashed the state last month.

Seventeen of the state’s 30 districts were affected by heavy rains and flooding of rivers. Around 80 people lost their lives and over eight lakh were left homeless after very heavy rainfall in August.

Speaking to HT, Harish pandey, Chickamagaluru Superintendent of Police, said Chandregowda had consumed poison in his farm and ended his life. “He had a four-acre plantation and around half an acre of land was destroyed in the rains,” he said, adding that crop was affected in a larger area.

“Chandregowda was also suffering from cancer, and had incurred loans of Rs 1.5 lakh because of this and agriculture,” Pandey said. His relatives told police that Chandregowda reached desperation with the delay in compensation for the affected lands, which had already been surveyed for damage and was pending the settlement.

The incident was cited as proof of the alleged apathy of the central government. Former state minister and senior Congress leader MB Patil said such instances were becoming commonplace across the state.

The state, along with neighbours Maharashtra and Kerala, and Gujarat are yet to receive compensation from the Centre, though several Union ministers have surveyed the damage. Home minister Amit Shah and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had visited Karnataka last month to survey the damage.

“We have estimated the total losses due to rains at over Rs 1 lakh crore, while the state government has said it is Rs 35,000 crore. Whatever it is, it was necessary for the central government to release some interim compensation,” Patil said.

At present, the state government has released Rs 1,000 crore to pay Rs 10,000 per person affected and also towards the first instalment of new houses. Patil said that this was very meagre, “and even this amount hasn’t reached those affected”.

“This is a question of humanity. The central government must immediately release a relief package,” Patil said. “Instead what we are witnessing is that the chief minister (BS Yediyurappa) cannot get a meeting with the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). This is just adding insult to injury, and that is reflected in the anger expressed by their own leaders,” he said.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had earned censure earlier this week after he lashed out at Prime Minister Modi, saying it was becoming difficult for the local leaders to defend the party in the face of public anger. He had said that he was being questioned by people in his constituency about why the Prime Minister had tweeted about the floods in Bihar and was yet to say something on Karnataka.

Right-wing ideologue Chkravarti Sulibele had come in for criticism from Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda, who called him a traitor. This was because Sulibele had expressed anguish at the delay in releasing funds.

Chief minister Yediyurappa expressed anger over the Congress’s criticisms over the past few days. Speaking earlier in the day, Yediyurappa said it was not right for the opposition to claim that money had not been released.

“The central government hasn’t released funds to any state. Since the Prime Minister was abroad the money will be released in a few days,” the chief minister said. “We are not waiting for that and we have already diverted Rs 3,000 crore towards relief works, which have begun,” he said.

“Roads have been affected and this will require a large amount of funds and for this I will visit New Delhi and hold meetings with senior union ministers,” he said.

State law minister JC Madhuswamy said after a meeting of the Cabinet that there were some technical issues that had to be sorted out before the Centre could release funds. “These funds cannot be released as part of the National Disaster Relief Fund, and this is the reason there has been a lot of discussion on it,” he said. “It requires a large disbursal because unlike elsewhere, here we will provide Rs 5 lakh per person to build damaged homes,” he said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:03 IST