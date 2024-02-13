Farmers protest: Congress's MSP promise; tear gas lobbed at Shambhu, Khanauri borders | 10 points

As agitating farmers head to the national capital, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday promised to give a legal guarantee of minimum support price on crops as per the Swaminathan Commission report if the Congress party is voted to power in 2024. Calling the day ‘historic’, Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh, said that the step to provide legal guarantee to MSP will change the lives of 15 crore farmer families. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged the BJP-led central government was using tear gas against farmers and lodging them in jails instead of accepting their just demand on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“Farmer brothers, today is a historic day!” Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Congress has decided to give legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per Swaminathan Commission. This step will change the lives of 15 crore farmer families by ensuring their prosperity,” Gandhi said, calling it the “first guarantee of Congress on the path of justice.”

Police fired tear gas to stop thousands of farmers demanding minimum crop prices from marching on the capital New Delhi after talks with the government failed. Thick clouds of tear gas were fired to disperse protesters at the Shambhu border near Ambala, about 200 kilometres north of the capital, with police also dropping canisters from the air by drones.

A blockade of metal spikes, cement, and steel barricades has been set up on the highways from three surrounding states leading to New Delhi.

Here are the latest updates from farmers' protest: