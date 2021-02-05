Farm stir LIVE: Delhi Police says DTC has always provided buses for deployment
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha- which is an umbrella of 40 farmer groups- said on Thursday that the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s farm laws has been and will remain apolitical. This remark of the Morcha comes after several leaders visited border points in Delhi such as Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and others to offer their support to the farmers, who have been protesting against the laws for 72 days.
The farmer groups also announced that none of the protesters would enter the national capital during the ‘chakka jam’- which is a three-hour nationwide highway blockade set to take place tomorrow. “Farmers would provide food and water to the people who will be stuck due to ‘chakka jam’,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told reporters on Thursday adding that the highway blockade would take place everywhere outside Delhi.
Several opposition leaders met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday and demanded a separate discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address and the farm laws. “We talked to the speaker for one hour. We want a separate discussion on farmers and do not want the matter of farm laws to be clubbed with the Motion of thanks to the President’s Address. Speaker has no problem with it,” Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy had said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against the creators of toolkit- a document which detailed an action plan for online and offline protests linked to the farm stir. A senior Police officer said that initial probe suggested that the document was linked with a pro-Khalistani group called ‘Poetic Justice Foundation’.
Follow all the updates here:
FEB 05, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Delhi Police says DTC has always provided buses for deployment
The Delhi Police said on Thursday that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had always provided buses to the police force deployed for law and order duty. This comes after the transport department of the Delhi government had asked the DTC to return 576 buses that were provided to the Police on "special hire."
