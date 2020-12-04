e-paper
Farmers' protest: Singhu, Tikri borders remain closed; several arterial roads blocked

Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri borders remain closed; several arterial roads blocked

Apart from the roads connecting with Haryana, the Ghazipur border on the NH-24 has been fully closed for traffic

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 11:25 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Traffic jam on the Delhi - Sonipat highway near Mukarba Chowk after restrictions were put in place by the security personnel in the view of farmers' protest, in New Delhi on December 3.
Traffic jam on the Delhi - Sonipat highway near Mukarba Chowk after restrictions were put in place by the security personnel in the view of farmers' protest, in New Delhi on December 3. (PTI)
         

Several arterial roads -- some very busy and others sparsely used -- continued to be blocked for traffic on Friday as farmers’ protests at Delhi borders entered the ninth day.

While the Singhu and Tikri borders have been closed for the ninth and the eighth consecutive day respectively, several other roads were closed more recently as farmers either landed at those points or used them to make inroads into the city.

Apart from the roads connecting with Haryana, the Ghazipur border on the NH-24 has been fully closed for traffic and the Chilla border on the Noida Link Road is closed for motorists from Noida to Delhi, the traffic police updated on its Twitter handle.

For motorists that side of the city, the Delhi Traffic Police advised the use of Apsara, Bhopra and DND borders for entering Delhi.

Also read | Security deployment increased as number of protesters swell at Delhi borders

The Haryana side of the border, meanwhile, was even more affected as the police have closed eight big and small border points. These include the Singhu and Tikri borders, and the border points at Jharoda, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari and Sabori.

In addition, at the Jhatikara border, only motorcyclists are being allowed. And at Badusarai border, police are allowing only motorcycles and cars.

For motorists wanting to enter Haryana from Delhi, traffic police said the following borders remain open: Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, Dundahera and Badarpur-Faridabad.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
GHMC election results 2020: BJP ahead of TRS as postal ballots are counted
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Maharashtra ZP educator first in India to win $1-mn teacher prize
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time after RBI revises GDP forecast
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
