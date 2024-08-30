Farrukhabad Dalit girls deaths: 2 youths charged with abetment of suicide

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday registered a case of abetment of suicide against two youths in connection with the death of two Dalit girls who were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad earlier this week. Farrukhabad Dalit girls deaths: 2 youths charged for abetment to suicide(HT_PRINT)

According to the police, the two accused, identified as Pawan and Deepak - both from the Jatav community, used the harass the girls over the phone. As per the probe, the SIM card recovered from one of the victim's belongings was issued in the name of Pawan.

The case has been filed under section 108 of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, earlier known as 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

The bodies of two Dalit girls, aged 15 and 18 years, were found hanging from a tree in a mongo orchard in a village near Kayamganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad on Tuesday morning.

Both victims were close friends: Police

According to Farrukhabad’s superintendent of police (SP), Alok Priyadarshi, the two victims were close friends and belonged to the same community.

“Initial findings indicate that the two girls were neighbours and close friends. One body was found hanging from one end of a dupatta, and the other body from the other end. It appears they might have committed suicide by hanging from the tree, but the police are investigating the case thoroughly”, he had said.

The incident came to light on Monday night when the girls' families went to search for their daughters after they did not return home from the village temple where they had gone to see Sri Krishna Janmashtami tableau. A few hours later, the police found their bodies hanging from a tree.

“One mobile phone was found near the same tree while one SIM card was found from the belongings of one of the girls”, the SP said.