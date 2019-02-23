Fear grips Kashmir Valley after troop movement, locals stock up on essential items

On Friday night, fighter jets and helicopters hovered over the city as the police, backed by the army, raided the premises of separatist groups in the Kashmir valley and arrested their leaders and activists. Then, news spread on social media that 100 companies of paramilitary troops were being airlifted to Kashmir for immediate deployment.

By Saturday, fear and uncertainty gripped many residents of the troubled region who speculated about what may be afoot.

Some thought it was the backdrop for a war with Pakistan following the February 14 Pulwama suicide car bombing that killed 40 paramilitary troopers, and some that it was a prelude to upcoming Lok Sabha elections. And still more conjectured that it was related to petitions challenging Article 35A of the constitution due to begin in the Supreme Court. The article grants special privileges to permanent residents of J&K.

By afternoon, their nerves had frayed enough for long queues to start forming outside petrol pumps. “There is panic among people that something is going to happen so people are stocking petrol and diesel; the sale is different from routine days,’’ said Arshid Khan, a salesman at a petrol pump in Dalgate.

Top officials were tight-lipped about what was happening and ignored the speculation doing the rounds. “I don’t know anything what is happening here, but, meetings of top officials have been going in the city from the past few days,” said a senior police officer, adding that he too was getting frantic calls from friends and relatives inquiring about what was going on.

Two government orders, one by the principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar, cancelling the second half of the staff’s winter vacation and another order by the consumer affairs department directing staff to distribute foodgrain stocks among people over the next two days added to the uncertainty.

A third order issued by the director, health ordered all chief medical officers “to collect the available supply of drugs, medicines, surgical disposable items and other allied items” from the J&K Medical Supply Corporation “in view of prevailing situation”.

Samia Rashid, principal of the medical college, termed it a routine order. “It has nothing to do with the situation.”

Director of consumer affairs Mohammad Qasim said the order was withdrawn. “It is a normal procedure, but timing was wrong and the order has been withdrawn now,’’ Qasim said.

The Joint Resistance Leadership of separatist organisations, meanwhile, called for a strike in Kashmir on Sunday and said the arrests were related to Article 35A . “Raids across the Valley looks to be not only part of the continued policy of suppression of pro self determination leadership and narrative, but in the case of hearing of 35A in Indian Supreme Court, an indication of what may be expected,’’ said JRL.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 23:23 IST