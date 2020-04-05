e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fever FM’s support to nine-minutes campaign wins PM Modi’s approval

Fever FM’s support to nine-minutes campaign wins PM Modi’s approval

Fever FM’s post in support of the Sunday lights out activity was retweeted by PM Modi

india Updated: Apr 05, 2020 19:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retweeted a video posted by Fever FM in support of his appeal to light diyas, candles or lamps or torches while putting out the electric lights for nine minute at 9 pm on Sunday and added that the country stood united in the fight against coronavirus.

Fever FM had posted a minute long recording of responses from its listeners from different walks of lives and regions while pledging their support to the campaign and encouraging others to do the same.

Fever FM had broadcast PM’s message delivered on Friday which said India needed to spread light to fight the darkness spread by coronavirus pandemic. He also said that we needed to resolve in the light that we were not alone in this moment.

The clip posted by Fever FM carried messages from a female teacher from Delhi, a police constable from Haryana, a farmer from Bihar, and an engineer from Mumbai.

All the callers pledged to light a candle to support PM’s initiative.

 

In a tweet on Saturday, Fever FM had asked its listeners to participate in the call given by the prime minister.

“As Honorable PM @narendramodi ji calls on us, on the 5th of April at 9 PM let’s switch off to connect with the nation to carry on the fight against Corona with renewed courage and hope. Let’s switch off and light up,” its tweet said.

Prime minister has responded individually to several messages of support from common citizens and celebrities on Sunday.

tags
top news
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
India reports 83 coronavirus deaths, Covid-19 cases climb to 3,577
India reports 83 coronavirus deaths, Covid-19 cases climb to 3,577
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news