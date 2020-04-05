Fever FM’s support to nine-minutes campaign wins PM Modi’s approval

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 19:42 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retweeted a video posted by Fever FM in support of his appeal to light diyas, candles or lamps or torches while putting out the electric lights for nine minute at 9 pm on Sunday and added that the country stood united in the fight against coronavirus.

Fever FM had posted a minute long recording of responses from its listeners from different walks of lives and regions while pledging their support to the campaign and encouraging others to do the same.

Fever FM had broadcast PM’s message delivered on Friday which said India needed to spread light to fight the darkness spread by coronavirus pandemic. He also said that we needed to resolve in the light that we were not alone in this moment.

The clip posted by Fever FM carried messages from a female teacher from Delhi, a police constable from Haryana, a farmer from Bihar, and an engineer from Mumbai.

All the callers pledged to light a candle to support PM’s initiative.

We are in this together. India united at #9pm9minute. https://t.co/au0tfBzE70 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020

In a tweet on Saturday, Fever FM had asked its listeners to participate in the call given by the prime minister.

“As Honorable PM @narendramodi ji calls on us, on the 5th of April at 9 PM let’s switch off to connect with the nation to carry on the fight against Corona with renewed courage and hope. Let’s switch off and light up,” its tweet said.

Prime minister has responded individually to several messages of support from common citizens and celebrities on Sunday.