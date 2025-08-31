FIR against TMC's Mahua Moitra for 'objectionable' remarks against Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for 'objectionable' remarks against Union Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, police said on Sunday. An FIR has been registered against Mahua Moitra for objectionable remarks against Amit Shah.(PTI)

Several BJP leaders, including Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had slammed Moitra's remarks and called for action against the TMC leader.

Mahua Moitra had reportedly said Amit Shah's "head should be cut off" for failing to check the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshis into India.