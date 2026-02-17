FIR filed after Kannada actress claims she was secretly filmed in washroom, blackmailed

A Kannada television actress has alleged that she was secretly filmed in a stadium washroom during a celebrity event in Bengaluru and was later threatened with online circulation of the video if she failed to pay. A case has been registered after a complaint. On the second day of her event on February 7, she reportedly went out to use the women's restroom inside the stadium. (PTI/Representational image)

The actress in her complaint said that she recently went to a three-day Celebrity Women Cricket Tournament event in Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials. The event was held in the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

On the second day of her event on February 7, she reportedly went out to use the women's restroom inside the stadium. Without her knowledge, an unknown individual recorded "obscene and indecent video" of her while she was inside, the actress, who is also a reality show contestant, said.

According to the FIR, the alleged video was sent from an Instagram account to the account of the actress's friend under the belief that it was her account.

"The content of the video is obscene. After uploading the video, the unknown individuals threatened to send more private videos and to engage in video calls. They demanded money and began blackmailing her friend," the report quoted the FIR.

The complaint also said that the accused threatened to circulate the video on social media platforms if the actress refused to pay.

The photos and videos related to the complaints have been submitted on a pen drive to the police, the FIR reportedly said.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sections 77 (Voyeurism), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 308 (extortion) have been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. The case was registered on February 13, and the investigation is till underway.

(With inputs from PTI)