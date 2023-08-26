Karnataka: Student booked after he wields machete at lecturer in Tumakuru

Bengaluru An FIR was filed against a first-year diploma student for allegedly wielding a machete at a lecturer in Tumakuru district on August 23, police said. According to the police, the incident occurred at a diploma college in Balagangadharanatha Nagara in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru

According to the police, the incident occurred at a diploma college in Balagangadharanatha Nagara in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru. The lecturer, Chandan, at who the student wielded the machete had complained to the minor’s parents regarding their son’s absence in classes. Enraged by this the student on August 23 went to college with machete and threatened the lecturer for complaining against him, police said.

The lecturer informed the police about incident over phone after which the Bellur police rushed to spot and arrested the minor. They also seized the machete, his bike and registered a case against him, police said.

“ After we received the complaint, we rushed to college and arrested the accused’” Bellur police sub inspector N Basavaraja said.

He said that they have registered a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504(intentional insult) and 506 (threat to life) of the Indian Penal Code. The parents of the student came to the college after the case was registered and apologised for his behaviour.

The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms after the other students present in the class recorded the act and shared it online.

“ The student from Yediyur was irregular to classes. He also did not learn his lesson properly.The incident occurred when I was in class. He came and threatened me showing a machete. Although initially I was scared, I managed the situation,” Chandan said, adding that as a teacher it was his duty to inform the minor’s parents about his behaviour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON