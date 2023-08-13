Home / India News / Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Delhi's Alipur, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Delhi's Alipur, no injuries reported

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 13, 2023 07:21 PM IST

Information regarding the blaze was received at around 3.10 pm, following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in north Delhi's Alipur area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a godown in Delhi's Alipur area.(PTI)
The fire department took three hours to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.

The fire at the godown, which stored chemicals used in PVC, was doused by around 6.10 pm, they added.

