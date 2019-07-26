Fire breaks out at residential high-rise in Ahmedabad, two critical

A major fire broke out at a high rise residential building in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Friday. Two persons received serious injuries.

“The fire started from the fifth floor of the Ganesh Genesis residential apartment in Gota area,” said Ahmedabad chief fire officer M F Dastoor.

Fire officer Rajesh Bhatt said, “All people have been safely rescued, two were in serious condition, their status will be updated by the hospital.”

An LPG blast or a short circuit is being seen as the likely reason for the fire.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 14:14 IST