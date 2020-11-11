e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Firecracker ban: Vijay Goel submits memorandum to NGT, seeks direction to Delhi govt to compensate traders

Firecracker ban: Vijay Goel submits memorandum to NGT, seeks direction to Delhi govt to compensate traders

After a meeting held to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 5 announced a ban on firecrackers in the city

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 22:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
The blanket ban, including on green crackers, restricts sale, purchase and use of firecrackers till November 30.
The blanket ban, including on green crackers, restricts sale, purchase and use of firecrackers till November 30.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party( BJP) leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) urging it to direct the Delhi government to compensate traders who have suffered losses due to the ban on firecrackers in the city.

The state government should have taken the decision to ban firecrackers well in time, the former Union minister said.

After a meeting held to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 5 announced a ban on firecrackers in the city.

The blanket ban, including on green crackers, restricts sale, purchase and use of firecrackers till November 30.

“The Delhi government issued licences for selling firecrackers. Its environment minister said green crackers would be allowed and then the government banned firecrackers. The NGT should direct the Delhi government to compensate (traders) who had stocked crackers for sale during festivals,” Goel said.

In his memorandum submitted to NGT Registrar General Ashu Garg, the BJP leader also suggested various steps to check pollution in Delhi.

On Sunday, Goel had staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar to press his demand.

He had said traders had purchased crackers worth lakhs of rupees after getting licences. Due to the ban, they stand to suffer huge financial losses that the Delhi government should compensate.

tags
top news
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Kerala chief minister’s office knew about gold smuggling: Probe agency
Kerala chief minister’s office knew about gold smuggling: Probe agency
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
‘Victory of the people of India’: Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja Jail
‘Victory of the people of India’: Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja Jail
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court
Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In