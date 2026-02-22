Itanagar, The first border pillar between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was erected at Seijosa on Sunday, in a significant step towards implementing the Namsai Declaration, aimed at resolving the inter-state boundary dispute, officials said. First border pillar between Assam, Arunachal erected

The installation of the border pillar was closely monitored by officials from both states, they said.

Among those present were Deputy Commissioners of Arunachal's Pakke Kessang and Assam's Biswanath district, senior police officers, community leaders and village heads.

The Namsai Declaration was signed in July 2022, laying the foundation for resolving the long-pending boundary dispute.

Subsequently, regional committees, comprising ministers and officials from both sides, conducted joint field visits, examined historical records and interacted with local communities to arrive at mutually acceptable solutions.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the installation of the pillar as a historic milestone in the boundary resolution process.

"A historic milestone has been achieved in the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam boundary resolution process with the successful installation of the first official border pillar at Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district," he said in a post on X.

Khandu said the step reflects the spirit of the Namsai Declaration and marks a transition from decades of uncertainty towards peaceful coexistence, clarity and stability for communities living along the border.

"The Seijosa pillar sets the blueprint for the remaining demarcation process, strengthening cooperation between the two sister states and paving the way for lasting harmony, development and confidence among the people residing in the border regions," he added.

Khandu also lauded Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, who chairs the Regional Committee for Pakke Kessang, besides the district administration and local representatives.

Wahge said it was a concrete step towards resolving the long-standing dispute in keeping with the spirit of the Namsai Declaration.

He thanked state Home Minister Mama Natung and Assam minister Pijush Hazarika, the chairman of the Regional Committee for Biswanath district, for their contributions to the process.

