First cases of Covid-19 deaths emerge in Uttarakhand Police

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 15:31 IST

Uttarakhand Police has reported first Covid-19 deaths of its personnel in the last week. The two fatalities include a platoon commander and a constable. Following the deaths, the police personnel have been asked to be extra cautious to prevent getting infected by the virus. Nearly 500 personnel of state police have contracted the virus till date.The first death was reported on Tuesday.

A platoon commander in state police’s 46th battalion of provincial armed constabulary, Shivraj Singh Rana, died during treatment in US Naga district on Tuesday. The second Covid-19 fatality was reported on Sunday evening. Constable Narendra Tomar died of the virus during treatment in Dehradun, said the police.

In the recent Covid-19 death, constable Tomar was admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun on Friday after testing positive for the virus. He was later moved to Government Doon Hospital for treatment on Saturday where he died during treatment on Sunday.

“We had already issued alert to all our personnel regarding the pandemic but after the two deaths, we have reissued it. We have asked all to take necessary precautions as per the health department including wearing masks and sanitising hands regularly while on duty,” said Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order).

He, however, said that “it is also difficult for the personnel on duty in this pandemic as they have to be in public for maintaining law and order and for Covid-19 duty”.

“Of about 500 personnel who have tested positive in the state, 300 have been treated and about 150 have rejoined duty. The numbers are only increasing in the department as in the state,” Kumar added.