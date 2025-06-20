PM Modi to flag off first 'made in India' locomotive for export today: What are its high-tech features?

In a significant stride for India's export ambitions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the first-ever export locomotive built in Bihar for export to the Republic of Guinea on Friday, according to a release. Such standard-gauge locomotives are in high demand globally, especially in Western Europe, Africa, and Australia.(ANI)

The locomotives, manufactured at the Marhowra Diesel Locomotive Plant in Bihar's Saran district, mark a milestone in India's "Make in India—Make for the World" vision.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity (EDIP) at the Railway Board, said the plant earlier produced locomotives exclusively for Indian Railways, but with increased capacity, India is now entering the global locomotive export market.

Also Read | Haryana: Railway minister, Saini launch India’s largest cargo hub in Manesar

"We have received a big order from the Republic of Guinea, which requires standard-gauge locomotives. 150 locomotives will be sent to the Republic of Guinea over the next three years for their iron ore mine," he said.

First-ever India-exported locomotives: What are some of their key features?

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release, this is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory.

The release said the locomotives are equipped with high-horsepower engines, an advanced AC propulsion system, microprocessor-based control systems, ergonomic cab designs, and incorporate technologies like regenerative braking.

EDIP Dilip Kumar said standard gauge locomotives are in high demand globally, especially in Western Europe, Africa, and Australia.

Sandeep, Managing Director of Wabtec India, said the locomotives are crucial for Guinea's Simandou Project, one of the world's largest iron ore mining ventures.

The project was awarded in 2015, with Wabtec holding a 75% equity stake and Indian Railways 25 per cent.

Since the operations began, 726 locomotives have been delivered to Indian Railways, and now 150 will be exported to Guinea.

Directly and indirectly, 2000-2500 people have been employed at the Marhowra Diesel Locomotive Plant for the operations.

PM Modi's Bihar visit

PM Narendra Modi will visit Bihar and Odisha starting Friday for two days. There, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects.

Also Read | ‘Ask PM Modi to resign first’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits out at BJP amid Bengaluru stampede protest

Modi will begin his visit from Bihar's Siwan, where he will inaugurate the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project worth over ₹400 crore and flag off a new train service on this route.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.