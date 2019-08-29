Fit India Movement: No elevator to success, stairs are must, says PM at launch of campaign

india

“Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while launching the ‘Fit India’ Movement’ , adding that the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future.

At a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of India’s indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, Modi said technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle. “Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now. A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run,” Modi said at the event. “But with technology, physical activity has reduced. We walk less now and the same technology tells us that we are not walking enough,” he added.

There is ‘no elevator to success, stairs only option’, the Prime Minister added. He said that the key to keeping India ahead is ‘healthy people, healthy family and healthy society’.

The launch was preceded by a cultural programme and the function was attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and this year’s National Sports Awards winners among others. “We will take this movement to new heights with the cooperation of my fellow Indians. I am so glad that this movement is being launched on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, our hockey wizard,” Rijiju said at the launch.

The Prime Minister congratulated the winners of the national sports awards and lauded India’s sporting achievements. “Be it boxing, badminton, tennis or any sport, our athletes are giving new wings to our aspirations. Their medals are not just a result of their hard work but also a reflection of a new India’s confidence,” he said.

Arrangements were made for wide viewing of the launch; University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked affiliated higher educational institutes to make arrangements for live viewing of the event by the students, faculty and staff

Institutes have also been instructed to prepare and implement an institutional fitness plan incorporating sports/exercises/physical activities for fitness, into the daily routine. UGC has also asked institutes to encourage every person to walk 10,000 steps on Thursday.

