Five Bangladeshi women arrested for illegal stay in Maharashtra's Thane

PTI |
Dec 10, 2024 01:11 PM IST

Police detained five Bangladeshi women in Thane, Maharashtra for illegal residency after a raid in Bhiwandi.

Police have arrested five Bangladeshi women for staying illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

Five Bangladeshi ladies were detained by police for unlawfully residing in the Thane district of Maharashtra.
Based on a tip, the police raided a chawl (row tenement) in Bhiwandi area on Monday and apprehended the five women from a house, an official release said.

Also read: Siliguri hotels ban Bangladeshi tourists over attacks on Hindus

The women, in the age group of 36 to 50 years, could not produce any valid documents for their stay in India, it said.

An FIR was registered against them under provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act and the Indian Passport Act, the police said.

Also read: Muslims offer 'chaadar' at Piran Kaliyar praying for Bangladeshi Hindus

The person who rented the house to the women has also been named as accused in the case, they added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
