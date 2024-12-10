Menu Explore
Muslims offer 'chaadar' at Piran Kaliyar praying for Bangladeshi Hindus

PTI |
Dec 10, 2024 06:05 AM IST

In Bangladesh, Shams condemns the oppression faced by people, including attacks on temples and threats to women's safety.

Members of the Muslim community led by Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams on Monday offered a 'chaadar' at Piran Kaliyar Sharif praying for end of alleged atrocities against the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Members of the Muslim community, headed by Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams, conducted a 'chaadar' on Monday at Piran Kaliyar Sharif, praying for an end to reported atrocities against Hindu minority in Bangladesh.
Members of the Muslim community, headed by Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams, conducted a 'chaadar' on Monday at Piran Kaliyar Sharif, praying for an end to reported atrocities against Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

"We have come to plead against the oppressors and for the rights of the oppressed in Bangladesh. What is happening in Bangladesh is a nefarious conspiracy of the ISI and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Also read: India brings up safety of minorities in Bangladesh

"People of Bangladesh are facing religious hatred, temples are being demolished, sisters and daughters are unsafe, democracy has been murdered there," Shams said. The Quran says Innallaha Ma'asahirin, which means God is with the oppressed and against the oppressors, he said.

Also read: Bangladesh Police files case against Hindu monk Chinmoy Das, his followers

"Do not oppress the oppressed, the oppressed will cry and if God hears their cries, he will destroy you," Shams said adding their prayers will not go unanswered.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
