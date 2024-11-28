Five facts about Delhi high court's CJ Justice Manmohan
Justice Manmohan the Chief Justice of Delhi HC has established important legal precedents during his time in the judiciary.
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended to the Centre Delhi high court's chief justice Manmohan name for elevation as a top court judge.
The five-member collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, recently met and decided to recommend Justice Manmohan's name as the judge of the top court of the country.
The collegium resolution highlighted that the Supreme Court currently has only one judge from the Delhi high court — CJI Khanna — following the recent retirements of justices S Ravindra Bhat (September 2023), Sanjay Kishan Kaul (December 2023), and Hima Kohli (September 2024). Historically, the Delhi high court has contributed three to four judges to the Supreme Court at any given time, making justice Manmohan’s elevation timely to restore this representation.
Here are five facts about Justice Manmohan.
Also read: Collegium recommends elevation of Justice Manmohan as Supreme Court judge
- Justice Manmohan was born in Delhi in 1962. He attended Modern School on Barakhamba Road for his education. He graduated from Hindu College of the University of Delhi with a B.A. (Hons.) in history. He attended the University of Delhi's Campus Law Centre and graduated with an LL.B. in 1987. He joined the Delhi Bar Council as an advocate the same year.
- He mostly practiced civil, criminal, constitutional, tax, arbitration, trademark, and service litigation in the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Delhi. He served as a senior panel advocate for the Indian government in both the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court.
- On January 18, 2003, the Delhi High Court designated him as a senior advocate. He handled a number of significant matters in his private business, such as the Dabhol Power Company case, the Hyderabad Nizam Jewellery Trust case, the Claridges Hotel dispute, the Modi family, the Gujarat Ambuja Cement sales tax issue, and the Fatehpur Sikri encroachment case.
- He was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi high court in March 2008. He became a permanent judge the next year.
- He was sworn in as the acting chief justice of the high court in November 2023. He was appointed as the chief justice of the court in September this year.