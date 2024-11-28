Five facts about Delhi high court's CJ Justice Manmohan

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended to the Centre Delhi high court's chief justice Manmohan name for elevation as a top court judge. Finally, on September 21, 2024, the Ministry announced that Justice Manmohan had been appointed Chief Justice of his parent High Court

The five-member collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, recently met and decided to recommend Justice Manmohan's name as the judge of the top court of the country.

The collegium resolution highlighted that the Supreme Court currently has only one judge from the Delhi high court — CJI Khanna — following the recent retirements of justices S Ravindra Bhat (September 2023), Sanjay Kishan Kaul (December 2023), and Hima Kohli (September 2024). Historically, the Delhi high court has contributed three to four judges to the Supreme Court at any given time, making justice Manmohan’s elevation timely to restore this representation.

Here are five facts about Justice Manmohan.

