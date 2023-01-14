Home / Cities / Patna News / Five inmates killed jawan to escape observation home

Five inmates killed jawan to escape observation home

Updated on Jan 15, 2023 12:09 AM IST

The juvenile inmates planned to flee the observation home after attacking the guard, police said. The incident took place when Singh was patrolling the remand centre at around 6.45 am.

Five inmates of a children’s remand home at Chhapra town in Bihar’s Saran district allegedly stabbed to death a guard (Agencies/Representative use)
Avinash Kumar, Patna

Five inmates of a children’s remand home at Chhapra town in Bihar’s Saran district allegedly stabbed to death a guard on Saturday morning, police said. The victim was identified as Chandrabhusan Singh, 45, a resident of Majlishpur under Kopa police station area.

The juvenile inmates planned to flee the observation home after attacking the guard, police said. The incident took place when Singh was patrolling the remand centre at around 6.45 am. After being brutally thrashed and stabbed, the severely injured guard was taken to the nearby district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Bhagwanbazar police station has registered a case of murder and rioting against the five inmates. They are in custody, police said.

Saran’s deputy inspector of police Vikas Kumar and superintendent of police Gaurav Mangla visited the spot on Saturday. Preliminary investigations have suggested that on Friday night, a scuffle between Singh and inmates had occurred on some petty issue. Then on Saturday morning, five inmates out of 45, accused of various crimes, attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Observation homes are for temporary stay of juveniles in conflict with the law during the pendency of any inquiry. Children accused of crimes are produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, constituted as per Section 4 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, and Amendment Act, 2006.

Singh’s wife Mamta Kumari, however, alleged that her husband was murdered in connivance with two of his colleagues. She demanding a detailed probe. Agitated fellow home guards along with family members of the deceased stalled the autopsy for a few hours, demanding adequate compensation.

“The CCTV camera of the home was scrutinized, in which police identified five inmates involved in the incident,” said Mangla, adding that preliminary investigation suggested it was pre-planned murder. Kumar said that security at the remand home is being tightened and police will identify the older children who should not be kept there.

There was a spotlight on the Chhapra children’s observation home in 2017, when three inmates allegedly gunned down a notorious gangster convicted in the murder of two engineers of a private road construction company, Mithilesh Dubey, alias Babloo Dubey, was shot dead on the court premises at Bettiah in West Champaran district on May 17, 2017.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

