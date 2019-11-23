Five of family from Noida burnt alive in car crash at Etah

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 15:07 IST

Five members of a businessman’s family were burnt alive after their car crashed into a trailer truck and caught fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district early Saturday, police said.

A girl in the car who was saved by workers at a nearby brick kiln was taken to a hospital in Agra after sustaining head injury.

‘The accident occurred near a brick kiln of Himmatpur in Etah district when a car rammed into truck carrying cement from behind at about 4.30 am on Saturday. Those in car were from same family from and were heading towards their village Naya Gaon in Etah district,” said Dharmendra Singh, the incharge of Baghwala police station in Etah district.

“The man driving the car might have fallen asleep while driving and car rammed into truck from behind. The car caught fire because of gas kit fitted in it. Barring a girl who was dragged out by those who rushed from the nearby brick kiln, all others were burnt alive. The girl had head injury while being dragged out of burning car and has been referred to SN Medical College in Agra. Among the five burnt alive was Sunil Kumar Katheria alias Santosh (36) who was probably driving the car,” he said.

Others killed include Vimla Devi (30) wife of Sunil Kumar and sister Poonam (22), Luv Kush (son of Sunil) aged 10 years, Bablu (40) who was Sunil’s uncle and was from Kurawali in Mainpuri. The bodies have been sent for post mortem in Etah, Singh said.

The officer said Sunil Kumar was running a business in Nodia.