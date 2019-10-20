e-paper
Five Pakistani soldiers killed in Indian retaliatory firing along the LoC

The Indian retaliation came after unprovoked firing by the Pakistan military in Tangdhar sector in a bid to push a group of militants into Jammu and Kashmir from the Pakistani side, the sources said.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:52 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Indian Army resorted to heavy artillery fire, also targeting several terrorist camps along the LoC, the official sources said.
Five Pakistani Army men were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Sunday.

Two Indian Army personnel also lost their lives in Pakistani firing in the area, they said.

A civilian was also killed and another three were injured in the firing by Pakistani troops in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district, according to police.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 13:46 IST

