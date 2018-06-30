Five soldiers killed in Arunachal as boulders roll down on bus due to mudslide

Five soldiers were killed and another six injured as huge boulders rolled down on their bus following a mudslide triggered by monsoon rains in Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The bus was carrying 20 soldiers on a narrow mountainous stretch to their nearby camp on Friday after a training exercise in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, said police officer S Singpho.

A helicopter evacuated the injured to a nearby hospital, he said.

This is the second mudslide-related accident in the state within five days. On June 24, five workers were buried alive when a wall of a building under construction collapsed on them.