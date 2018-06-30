Five soldiers killed in Arunachal as boulders roll down on bus due to mudslide
The bus was carrying 20 soldiers on a narrow mountainous stretch to their nearby camp on Friday after a training exercise in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.india Updated: Jun 30, 2018 11:52 IST
Five soldiers were killed and another six injured as huge boulders rolled down on their bus following a mudslide triggered by monsoon rains in Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Saturday.
The bus was carrying 20 soldiers on a narrow mountainous stretch to their nearby camp on Friday after a training exercise in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, said police officer S Singpho.
A helicopter evacuated the injured to a nearby hospital, he said.
This is the second mudslide-related accident in the state within five days. On June 24, five workers were buried alive when a wall of a building under construction collapsed on them.