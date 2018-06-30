 Five soldiers killed in Arunachal as boulders roll down on bus due to mudslide | india news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Five soldiers killed in Arunachal as boulders roll down on bus due to mudslide

The bus was carrying 20 soldiers on a narrow mountainous stretch to their nearby camp on Friday after a training exercise in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2018 11:52 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Guwahati
A helicopter evacuated six injured personnel to a nearby hospital.
A helicopter evacuated six injured personnel to a nearby hospital.(AFP/Photo for representation)

Five soldiers were killed and another six injured as huge boulders rolled down on their bus following a mudslide triggered by monsoon rains in Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The bus was carrying 20 soldiers on a narrow mountainous stretch to their nearby camp on Friday after a training exercise in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, said police officer S Singpho.

A helicopter evacuated the injured to a nearby hospital, he said.

This is the second mudslide-related accident in the state within five days. On June 24, five workers were buried alive when a wall of a building under construction collapsed on them.

