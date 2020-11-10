e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Flood, rain losses over Rs 6,300 crore, Andhra Pradesh seeks Centre’s help

Flood, rain losses over Rs 6,300 crore, Andhra Pradesh seeks Centre’s help

Andhra Pradesh has requested that the Centre to release an amount of Rs 5,279.11 crore towards flood relief and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:45 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
There was extensive damage to road networks, rural water supply schemes, irrigation tanks and drainage systems in urban local bodies. (Photo@AndhraPradeshCM)
There was extensive damage to road networks, rural water supply schemes, irrigation tanks and drainage systems in urban local bodies. (Photo@AndhraPradeshCM)
         

The heavy rain and flash floods that wreaked havoc in several parts of Andhra Pradesh in the second week of October caused an extensive damage to the extent of Rs 6,368 crore, besides claiming around 50 lives, the state government officials said on Monday.

A report to this effect was submitted by state chief secretary Neelam Sawhney to the seven-member Central team, led by Saurav Ray, joint secretary in the Union ministry of home affairs, which came to Andhra Pradesh on a two-day visit to assess the extent of damage caused due to rain and floods.

Officials of various departments gave a detailed presentation to the visitor.

The chief secretary requested that the Centre release an amount of Rs 5,279.11 crore towards flood relief and restoration of damaged infrastructure, including Rs 840.07 crore for temporary restoration as per NDRF norms and Rs 4,439.14 crore towards permanent relief measures.

Sawhney requested that the Centre release the flood relief on war footing in the wake of the precarious financial position of the state due to Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the state had received a cumulative rainfall of 444.5 mm as against the normal 351.2 mm during the period, which was 26.6 per cent in excess. “Out of 670 mandals (revenue blocks) in the state, 387 mandals in 12 districts had been affected due to incessant rains and floods in Godavari and Krishna rivers,” she pointed out.

She said in all, 45 people were killed in rain-related incidents like wall collapse, drowning and landslides. Five more were reported missing and they could not be traced, despite the best possible search and rescue efforts by NDRF and SDRF.

In all, 8,784 houses were fully damaged in the affected districts while a large number of cattle was also killed.

The chief secretary explained that agriculture crops like paddy, maize, cotton, black gram, pulses and sugarcane, suffered damage to an extent of 2,12,588 hectares. Paddy alone suffered the worst damage in 1,40,485 hectares, while cotton crop was damaged in 25,068 hectares.

Horticulture crops, including vegetables, banana, papaya and turmeric, worth Rs 483 crore were also damaged. About 2657 fish and prawn farming ponds to an extent of 5,819.7 hectares were damaged in West Godavari, Krishna, East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts.

There was extensive damage to road networks, rural water supply schemes, irrigation tanks and drainage systems in urban local bodies.

The Central team later split into three different groups and visited Anantapuramu, Krishna and Guntur districts for an on-the-spot inspection of the damage suffered. The teams will visit East and West Godavari districts on Tuesday.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: NDA ahead in most seats where PM Modi held rallies
Bihar polls: NDA ahead in most seats where PM Modi held rallies
Bihar Results Live: RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddique loses from Keoti
Bihar Results Live: RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddique loses from Keoti
SCO Summit: India to raise importance of rules-based world order, need for action against terror
SCO Summit: India to raise importance of rules-based world order, need for action against terror
Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC order denying him bail
Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC order denying him bail
Bihar election results 2020: Moods fluctuate in Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav’s residences
Bihar election results 2020: Moods fluctuate in Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav’s residences
Taliban asks Joe Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal
Taliban asks Joe Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal
By-poll result : BJP leads on 8 seats in Gujarat, leaders show victory sign
By-poll result : BJP leads on 8 seats in Gujarat, leaders show victory sign
IPL 2020 FINAL - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020 FINAL - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In