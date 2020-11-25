e-paper
Flood relief kits given by Rahul Gandhi found abandoned in his constituency Wayanad

Flood relief kits given by Rahul Gandhi found abandoned in his constituency Wayanad

Wayanad had witnessed numerous landslides after heavy rains during the last monsoon. The Congress leader who emerged victorious from the seat in 2019 elections had promptly responded and rushed enough food kits to his constituency. A truck-load of such food kits were found abandoned on Wednesday.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 20:24 IST
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Rotten food kits carrying the photo of Gandhi and printed MP in bold were found when a vacant shop in Nilambur in Malappuram district, which was closed for many months was opened.
Rotten food kits carrying the photo of Gandhi and printed MP in bold were found when a vacant shop in Nilambur in Malappuram district, which was closed for many months was opened.
         

Thousands of flood-relief food kits provided by Congress MP from Wayanad (north Kerala) Rahul Gandhi were found abandoned in a vacant shop in Nilambur in Malappuram district.

The “criminal waste” triggered widespread criticism from many quarters including local residents and Left leaders. Embarrassed district Congress president V V Prakash has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Rotten food kits carrying the photo of Gandhi and printed MP in bold were found when a vacant shop which was closed for many months was opened.

“We have no idea how it happened. It is really unfortunate. But those responsible won’t be spared,” the DCC president said adding he also informed the state leadership about this.

Wayanad had witnessed numerous landslides after heavy rains during the last monsoon. The Congress leader who emerged victorious from the seat in 2019 elections had promptly responded and rushed enough food kits to his constituency. A truck-load of such food kits were found abandoned on Wednesday.

Later, CPI (M) workers carried out a protest rally in the area alleging Congress leaders did it deliberately. “Many such consignments were lying and rotting in many places. It is criminal negligence. These kits were meant for flood-affected poor people. It exposes local Congress leaders’ callous attitude. Hope Rahul Gandhi will notice this,” said Nilambur MLA PV Anwar. A local resident said most of the kits were rotten and some had maggots.

India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Not unknown anymore: Team India have a plan set for young Aussie batsman
Germany: Car painted with slogans crashes into Chancellor Merkel’s office gate
