Flood relief kits given by Rahul Gandhi found abandoned in his constituency Wayanad

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 20:24 IST

Thousands of flood-relief food kits provided by Congress MP from Wayanad (north Kerala) Rahul Gandhi were found abandoned in a vacant shop in Nilambur in Malappuram district.

The “criminal waste” triggered widespread criticism from many quarters including local residents and Left leaders. Embarrassed district Congress president V V Prakash has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Rotten food kits carrying the photo of Gandhi and printed MP in bold were found when a vacant shop which was closed for many months was opened.

“We have no idea how it happened. It is really unfortunate. But those responsible won’t be spared,” the DCC president said adding he also informed the state leadership about this.

Wayanad had witnessed numerous landslides after heavy rains during the last monsoon. The Congress leader who emerged victorious from the seat in 2019 elections had promptly responded and rushed enough food kits to his constituency. A truck-load of such food kits were found abandoned on Wednesday.

Later, CPI (M) workers carried out a protest rally in the area alleging Congress leaders did it deliberately. “Many such consignments were lying and rotting in many places. It is criminal negligence. These kits were meant for flood-affected poor people. It exposes local Congress leaders’ callous attitude. Hope Rahul Gandhi will notice this,” said Nilambur MLA PV Anwar. A local resident said most of the kits were rotten and some had maggots.