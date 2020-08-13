e-paper
Home / India News / Flood situation deteriorates in Bihar, nearly 5.5 lakh evacuated; slight improvement in Assam

Flood situation deteriorates in Bihar, nearly 5.5 lakh evacuated; slight improvement in Assam

The India Meteorological Department’s regional office at Patna has forecast light to moderate rain in the catchment areas of all rivers in Bihar on Thursday.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 09:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NDRF personnel rescuing people from flood-affected Darbhanga in Bihar on Wednesday.
NDRF personnel rescuing people from flood-affected Darbhanga in Bihar on Wednesday.(Twitter/NDRFHQ)
         

The flood situation in Bihar deteriorated on Wednesday after 2.16 lakh more people were affected by the calamity. The number of those affected has now reached 77.18 lakh in 16 districts.

The number of people who died in flood related incidents in the state remained at 24, a Disaster Management Department bulletin said.

Twenty teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 13 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have evacuated 5.47 lakh people from inundated areas in Bihar so far, it further said.

Several rivers such as the Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan and the Khiroi are flowing above the danger level at several places in the state.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional office at Patna has forecast light to moderate rain in the catchment areas of all rivers on Thursday while heavy rain is likely at a few places in the catchment areas of the Gandak.

Meanwhile, in Assam, the situation improved slightly on Wednesday. Apart from Dhemaji, Baksa and Morigaon districts, water has receded in other parts of the state.

At present, 14,205 people are suffering due to the deluge in these three districts while 7,009 hectares cropland is affected, according to the daily flood bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Dhemaji is the worst-hit district with 12,908 people affected, followed by Baksa where 1,000 people are suffering, and Morigaon with 297 people hit by the calamity.

The landslides triggered by heavy rain led to the deaths of 136 people across Assam.

In Kerala, the death toll in the landslide in Idukki district rose to 55 on Wednesday as three more bodies were retrieved from under the debris.

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh are also affected by floods. The Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Palliakalan and the Saryu at Barabanki’s Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Ballia’s Turtipar are flowing above the danger mark, state Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyel said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure sanitisation and hygiene in relief camps set up in the deluge-hit areas.

The IMD has forecast rain and thundershowers at a few places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

