e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fodder scam: No relief for Lalu this year as bail hearing deferred for six weeks

Fodder scam: No relief for Lalu this year as bail hearing deferred for six weeks

The RJD chief had sought bail in the Dumka treasury case on the ground that he had completed half (42 months & 28 days) of the seven-year sentence awarded to him in it

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 13:26 IST
Bedanti Saran
Bedanti Saran
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(HT archive)
         

The Jharkhand high court on Friday deferred hearing on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in connection with one of the fodder scam cases for six weeks after the leader’s lawyer sought time for filing a reply to the CBI contentions.

The former Bihar chief minister was convicted in three fodder scam cases in quick succession. While he secured bail in two cases, he sought bail in the Dumka treasury case on the ground that he had completed half (42 months & 28 days) of the seven-year sentence awarded to him in the case.

Also read | Storm over bribe phone calls ends Lalu Prasad’s VIP bungalow stay

But, in its reply, the CBI said that Yadav had only completed 34 months and some days in custody in this case, which is still short of about eight months to complete half the sentence.

Yadav’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar sought six weeks to furnish a detailed computation of the period served by his client in custody, with certified copies of court’s order sheets.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh then posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks.

This particular fodder scam case against Yadav relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs3.76 crore from Dumka treasury during December 1995 and January 1996.

The leader has been undergoing treatment in custody at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for over two years.

His lawyer said, “According to our calculation, he has completed 42 months and 28 days in prison. On the next date, we will furnish certified copies of court order sheets in support of our claim. From these order sheets, it can be easily computed how many days he has spent in jail in different periods in this case.”

tags
top news
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Fodder scam: No relief for Lalu this year as bail hearing deferred for six weeks
Fodder scam: No relief for Lalu this year as bail hearing deferred for six weeks
PM Modi to address Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday
PM Modi to address Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday
Centre left with mere 10% NREGA funds as scheme sees 243% jump in Corona times
Centre left with mere 10% NREGA funds as scheme sees 243% jump in Corona times
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In