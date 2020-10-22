For 3rd consecutive day, active Covid-19 cases in India remain below 7.5 lakh

india

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:17 IST

With 55,839 fresh Covid-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid tally on Thursday stands at 7,706,946. But the number of active cases is seeing a steady decline for the third consecutive day, the data released by the health ministry has revealed.

Active cases refer to the number of people infected by Covid-19 at present whereas the total tally includes the number of recovered people as well.

On Thursday, the active Covid-19 cases stood at 7,15,812. On Wednesday and Tuesday, the numbers were 7,40,090 and 7,48,538 — all below the 7.5 lakh-mark.

In the last 24 hours, 702 fatalities have been recorded.

On Wednesday, the national case fatality rate dropped to 1.51 per cent. The Centre has asked state and Union Territory governments to bring down to rate to below 1 per cent. At present 14 states/UTs, including Mizoram, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Telangana, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, are reporting case fatality rate below 1 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to report maximum number of daily cases, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.