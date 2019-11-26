e-paper
Foreign national arrested with 220 grams of cocaine worth Rs 1.32 crore

The Ivorian national used to sell drugs only to a trusted few in the Western suburbs, and would deal with his customers only through internet calling.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2019 20:43 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Drugs - Cocaine - Drug
Drugs - Cocaine - Drug(File photo)
         

A 42-year-old Ivorian national was arrested by the Bandra unit of the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai crime branch with 220 grams of cocaine worth Rs 1.32 crore on Tuesday. ANC officials claimed that he was the main cocaine dealer operating in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai and his clientele included a young crowd who frequented pubs, organised house parties or at beach homes.

Alla Kauadia Boris was arrested from 90 feet road in front of Peninsula Hotel in Sakinaka after the ANC Unit received specific information of him coming to the area to sell drugs, said ANC officials. Boris claims that he came to India in 2018 and has been residing at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai.

Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police (ANC) said, “We will check his passport and registration and will find out whether he came to India on a visit or business visa. We will also inform the embassy regarding the drug deal.”

The Ivorian national used to sell drugs only to a trusted few in the Western suburbs, and would deal with his customers only through internet calling. A case against Boris was registered under different sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985. “We are investigating his links to find out where he got the drugs from to distribute in Mumbai,” added Lande.

