Former IPS officer Saji Mohan gets 15 years jail in 2009 drug haul case

A special court under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act sentenced former IPS officer Saji Mohan to 15 years of imprisonment while his driver, police constable Rajeshkumar Kataria go 10 years’ jail in connection with a drug haul case of 2009.

The two are held guilty for possession of large quality of heroin to the tune of 37.850 kg.

The third accused, Vicky Oberoi, a Mumbai-based businessman, has been acquitted.

The police had on January 17, 2009, apprehended Oberoi and Kataria from Mumbai’s Oshiwara and seized heroin from them.

A week later, Mohan was arrested with a bag containing heroin.

The police claimed that the drugs were brought by Mohan from Chandigarh, where he was posted as zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The prosecution demanded higher punishment of 20 years, while the two accused had pleaded for leniency.

Special public prosecutor Avdhut Chimalkar argued that Mohan was previously held guilty in connection with a case registered with NCB Chandigarh and has been sentenced to 13 years in jail. It was further argued that the high court has also upheld the conviction awarded by Chandigarh court.

