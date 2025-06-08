Former J&K governor Satyapal Malik gives health update on social media: ‘Serious condition’

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik on Saturday took to social media to state that he was unwell and provided people with a contact number to get in touch with him. Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik stated that he had been suffering from kidney issues for a month(Satyapal Malik/X)

In a post on X in Hindi, he said, “ Condition very serious. Contact number - 96105 44972”

A day before, the veteran politician had taken to X to say that he had been admitted to the hospital for the last month and was suffering from kidney problems.

He said, “Hello, friends. I have been admitted to the hospital for the last month and am suffering from kidney problems. I was fine since the day before yesterday morning but today again I had to be shifted to the ICU. My condition is becoming very serious.”

Malik also stated in his post that he wished to address the “false” chargesheet against him and claimed that the BJP-led government was trying to defame him.

He said, “Whether I live or not, I want to tell the truth to my countrymen. When I was on the post of Governor, I was offered bribes of Rs. 150-150 crores, but I continued to work honestly like my political guru, farmer messiah late Chaudhary Charan Singh ji and he could never shake my integrity.”

He added, “The government is trying to find an excuse to trap me in a false chargesheet by threatening me with the CBI. I myself had cancelled the tender in which they want to trap me. I myself had told the Prime Minister that there was corruption in this case and after telling him, I myself cancelled the tender. After my transfer, this tender was done with someone else's signature."

The former governor stated that after a political career spanning 50 years, he still lived in a one-room house and was in debt. “If I had money today, I would have got treatment in a private hospital,” he said.