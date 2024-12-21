Menu Explore
Ex-medical professor sentenced to 3 years for sexual harassment of trainee doctors

PTI |
Dec 21, 2024 04:10 PM IST

Dr. Saileshwar Natarajan, former professor at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, was sentenced to three years in prison for sexually harassing MBBS trainees in 2014

Dr. Saileshwar Natarajan, a former professor at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Kalwa, Thane, was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing MBBS trainees at the institution. The incidents, which occurred in 2014, involved Natarajan, who at the time served as the head of the surgery department.

For sexually abusing MBBS students at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Kalwa, Thane, Dr. Saileshwar Natarajan, a former professor, received a three-year severe jail term. (Hindustan Times )

The case came to light after several female students filed complaints with the police, accusing Natarajan of touching them inappropriately under the guise of demonstrating diagnostic procedures. These students also raised their voices in protest, staging demonstrations at the college to highlight their grievances.

The case was registered at Kalwa police station, and following an investigation, legal proceedings were initiated against the 63-year-old professor. On Thursday, Magistrate Mohini Nanavare pronounced the sentence, ordering Natarajan to serve three years in jail. In addition, he was fined 50,000. Public prosecutor Leena Pednekar confirmed the details of the sentence.

This conviction marks a significant step in addressing sexual harassment within educational institutions, underlining the importance of accountability and justice for victims

