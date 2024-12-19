Actor-YouTuber Prasanth Behara arrested for sexually harassing female co-actor: Report

The Telangana police in Hyderabad arrested Telugu YouTuber and actor Prasad Behra on Wednesday. A co-star of his filed a complaint with the police alleging that he had been sexually harassing her for months, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. (Also Read: Prasanth Varma, Mokshagna Nandamuri project plagued with rumours; producers offer clarity) Prasanth Behara was arrested for sexually harassing a co-star by the police.

Prasad Behra arrested for harassment

Police told the publication that the victim filed a complaint alleging that Prasad had been sexually harassing her for the last few months. During a shoot, he reportedly behaved inappropriately with her and ‘touched her indecently’, according to the report.

Reports also state that a case has been registered against Prasad under 75(2) and 79,351(2) BNS sections. Prasad was arrested by the police on Wednesday, produced in court, and sent to a 14-day remand. The victim worked with Prasad in a web series for a YouTube channel.

The complaint also alleges that Prasad met the woman while shooting the web series and behaved ‘inappropriately’ with her. She also alleged that she tried to stop him when she was abused on another occasion, but he continued to misbehave. She reportedly alleged that more recently, Prasad attacked her while she returned home from shooting on December 11, which prompted her to file a case.

Prasad has yet to release a statement or address these allegations against him. The police are further investigating the case. The actor-YouTuber became famous for his role in Committee Kurrollu, produced by Niharika Konidela. He will soon be seen in Allari Naresh-starrer Bachhala Malli.

Telugu YouTubers facing controversies

This is not the first time YouTubers-actors have drawn ire for their behaviour. An FIR was filed on Praneeth Hanumantu, and the police arrested him after numerous celebrities called him out for ‘joking’ about paedophilia. Fun Bucket Bhargav also faced similar allegations of harassing a minor girl. Shanmukh Jaswant faced trouble following drug abuse allegations and Vinay Shanmukh was accused of cheating and sexual abuse.