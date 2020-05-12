Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS after two days

india

Updated: May 12, 2020 14:38 IST

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at 12.35 pm on Tuesday after being treated for two days for chest pain.

Singh, 87, was admitted to the hospital’s cardiac intensive care unit late on Sunday evening after complaining of chest pain.

“He is absolutely fine and has now been discharged,” said an official at the hospital who declined to be named.

After being admitted to the hospital on Sunday, Singh had undergone routine blood tests and an electrocardiogram (a test to check the condition of his heart) at the cardio-neurosciences wing. He had been placed under the care of Nitish Naik from the cardiology department of AIIMS.

Congress leaders said Singh was “perfectly alright in all the tests” and was now resting at home.

Singh underwent a heart bypass surgery with four grafts in 1990, and a procedure to place a stent in 2003. In 2009, he underwent another heart bypass surgery at AIIMS during which five grafts were placed to open blocked arteries.

According to hospital officials, Singh had suffered an allergic reaction to a drug and developed a fever.

“He was tested for Covid-19 just as a precaution, and the result came back negative,” said the hospital official cited above.