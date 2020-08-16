e-paper
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee responding well to treatment, son says ‘he will be back soon’

Pranab Mukherjee responding well to treatment, son says ‘he will be back soon’

His son Abhijit Mukherjee took to Twitter and posted that his father’s vital parameters are stable.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 11:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Former President Pranab Mukherjee.
File photo: Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son and ex-Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee on Sunday said that his father is doing “much better and stable than the preceding days”. Mukherjee took to Twitter and posted that his father’s vital parameters are stable and he is responding well to the treatment.

“Yesterday, I had visited my Father In Hospital. With God’s grace & all your good wishes , He is much better & stable than D preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable & he is responding to treatment ! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon Thank You,” he tweeted.

On Saturday morning, the Army hospital where the former president is being treated stated that his medical condition remained unchanged. In a statement, the Army (R&R) Hospital announced that Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support.

 

“His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the hospital added.

Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha, on Saturday tweeted an emotional post, remembering last year’s Independence Day celebrations with her father. She said her father never missed a year to hoist the tri-colour on Independence Day and hoped for him to do the same next year.

“In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind,” she tweeted.

The former president underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence last Sunday.

