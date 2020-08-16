PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah pay respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 07:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary as he remembered the former prime minister’s “outstanding service” to the nation.

“Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress,” PM Modi tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to Vajpayee.

“Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the expansion of the BJP after laying its foundation and inspired millions of workers to serve the country,” Shah said.

“The country saw good governance for the first time under Atal ji’s prime ministerial tenure. While on one hand he did developmental works like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PM Gram Sadak Yojana, National Highway Development Project, on the other hand he laid the foundation of a strong India with Pokhran trial and the victory in Kargil.

“Today under the leadership Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the central government is on the path of good governance and poor welfare keeping Atalji’s ideas in mind and is committed to make India a superpower in the world,” he added.

“I bow to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his punyatithi. His tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India’s development will always be cherished. His vision for India will continue to inspire coming generations,” Singh also tweeted.

Vajpayee served as India’s prime minister thrice – briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004. He was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the prime minister.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, he was a prominent writer and had authored a number of poems. The BJP stalwart retired from active politics due to his feeble health after resigning as the prime minister in 2004.

He died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness.