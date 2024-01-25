Four BRS MLAs meet Telangana CM, say no plans to deflect to Congress

The meeting of four Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lawmakers with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday night landed them in a tight spot, as social media platforms were rife with speculations that they might deflect to the ruling Congress in the coming days even though the MLAs on Wednesday during a press conference termed it a “courtesy call”. Four BRS leaders met Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday night. (CMO Telangana X)

Significantly, all the four MLAs — Sunitha Laxma Reddy from Narsapur, K Prabhakar Reddy from Dubbak, G Mahipal Reddy from Patancheru and K Manik Rao from Zaheerabad — are from erstwhile combined Medak district which is also represented by BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The four MLAs addressed a press conference on Wednesday and clarified that they had no intention, whatsoever, of defecting to the Congress and their meeting with Revanth Reddy was just a “courtesy call”.

“We went to the chief minister’s residence only to represent on certain issues concerning our respective assembly constituencies and also on the pending developmental works. There is absolutely no political significance to the meeting,” Mahipal Reddy said.

Another MLA and former minister Sunitha Laxman Reddy said they had also discussed the protocol-related issues bothering them in the constituencies. “We have also met state intelligence chief Shivadhar Reddy to raise the issue of protocol violation in our constituencies and also increase our security cover,” she said.

Stating that there is nothing wrong in meeting the chief minister and the other ministers for the sake of development in their constituencies, Sunitha said it was like Revanth Reddy meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last month to represent the issues concerning Telangana.

She said there was no question of joining the Congress and they will continue to be with the BRS. “We enjoy the absolute confidence of our party leadership,” she said, adding that the MLAs had the freedom to interact or meet the ministers for the development of the state.

Another MLA Manik Rao said the MLAs had made a representation to the chief minister on the irrigation projects in Medak district. “If needed, we will meet Revanth Reddy or the ministers concerned once again,” he said.

The MLAs alleged that a section of people were resorting to defaming them by making baseless attributions. “We will file a defamation case against those responsible for this,” Sunita said.