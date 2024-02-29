Four die, 5 injured as pickup van rams truck

Belagavi :A pickup van carrying labourers from Maharashtra to Hyderabad rammed into a sugarcane-loaded truck, killing four people, including the driver, and injuring five, said police. The accident took place in Karnataka’s Bidar district . (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accident took place in Karnataka’s Bidar district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the Bidar police, a work contractor was carrying 14 people, including the labourers and their three children, in the pickup van when the vehicle had a head-on collision with the truck near Sevanagar Lamani Tanda village in Balki town around 4.30am.

The deceased have been identified as Dastagir Davalsab (36), Rasidaa Sheikh (41), Amam Sheikh (51), and the driver Vali (31).

“Out of the total 14 people travelling in the pick-up van, nine labourers were injured. They were rushed to the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, where four of them succumbed to injuries between 9am and 10am while undergoing treatment. Five others are critical,” said Channabasava Langoti, the superintendent of police in Bidar.