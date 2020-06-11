e-paper
Four injured in fuel tank blast at steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Raigarh
Police suspect there was some diesel or gas in the tank which may have come in contact with flame while it was being cut with the gas cutter, causing an explosion.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
         

Four workers were injured, two of them critically, when a fuel tank exploded at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, police said on Thursday.

The blast took place on Wednesday evening when the victims were cutting an old diesel tank with a gas cutter at a scrap yard in the premises of Jindal Steel and Power Limited in Patralapli village, located around 250 km from Raipur, Kotra Road police station house officer Yuvraj Tiwari said.

Police suspect there was some diesel or gas in the tank which may have come in contact with flame while it was being cut with the gas cutter, causing an explosion.

“Four people received burn injuries in the blast. Two of them were critically injured and shifted to a hospital in Raipur. The other two have been admitted to a hospital in Raigarh, the official said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion, he added.

