e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Four Maoists killed in encounter in Bihar

Four Maoists killed in encounter in Bihar

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 13:42 IST
Sandeep Bhaskar
Sandeep Bhaskar
Hindustantimes
         

Bettaiah: A joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), State Task Force (STF), Bihar and Bihar Police personnel late at night on Thursday gunned down four members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI) (Maoist) in an encounter under the jurisdiction of Laukariya police station in Bihar’s West Champaran district.

Two security personnel were also injured the exchange of fire.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the Maoist rebels in the dense forests of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), a team of the security personnel raided Charpaniya Done area, police officials said.

“The Left-wing extremists were caught unawares and resorted to indiscriminate firing. The security personnel retaliated and four rebels were killed in the encounter,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Lalan Mohan Prasad, deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), Champaran range, said the security personnel also recovered three self-loading rifles (SLRs) and an automatic Kalashnikov (AK)-56 from the encounter spot.

“Efforts are on to establish the identity of the slain Maoist rebels,” the DIG said.

top news
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
In advice to China and India, Dalai Lama says both should live side-by-side
In advice to China and India, Dalai Lama says both should live side-by-side
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In