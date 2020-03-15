e-paper
Home / India News / Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

india Updated: Mar 15, 2020 13:57 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Srinagar
During the search operation, ammunition was recovered from the encounter site.
         

Four unidentified terrorists were killed in a shootout with security forces on Sunday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a CRPF official said.

The encounter took place in the Dayalgam residential area around 10.40 a.m.

Acting on a specific input, a team of security personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army cordoned off the area in the night. As the security forces zeroed in on the house, where the terrorists were holed up, the terrorists opened fire triggering the encounter.

In the exchange of fire four terrorists were killed.

“An encounter broke out with terrorists at around 10.40 a.m. today (Sunday) in Dayalgam residential area in Anantnag. After the operation, troops recovered dead body of four terrorists,” the CRPF official said.

During the search operation, ammunition was recovered from the encounter site.

